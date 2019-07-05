(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The situation in Ukraine 's eastern region of Donbas has only worsened since Volodymyr Zelenskyy became president of Ukraine , Alexander Kofman, the chairman of the Civic Chamber of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of Zelenskyy's tenure, there have been 21 causalities. In comparison, there were 55 [casualties] over the past year. 170 houses and 32 facilities have been destroyed. After the presidential inauguration, there have been 673 shellings. So, the situation has exacerbated. There is no decrease in tension going on," Kofman said during a roundtable at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Kofman thinks that either these developments were happening under Zelensky's order or the president was not fully in control of his forces.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk five years ago after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government. In order to de-escalate the situation, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine has been gathering in Minsk since 2014, but little has been done in practice. Zelenskyy has been saying that peace in the region is one of the main goals of his presidency and that he is ready to sacrifice ratings and popularity to achieve it.