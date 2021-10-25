H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, praised the announcement by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the Islamic Summit, on targeting zero neutrality by 2060 through carbon recycling in accordance with the Kingdom's development plans to enable its economic diversification, in line with a shifting baseline approach

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021) H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, praised the announcement by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the Islamic Summit, on targeting zero neutrality by 2060 through carbon recycling in accordance with the Kingdom's development plans to enable its economic diversification, in line with a shifting baseline approach. This would preserve the kingdom's leadership role in promoting security and stability in global energy markets, given the coming of age of technologies used to manage and cut emissions.

The Secretary-General said the package, announced by His Highness the Crown Prince at the launch of the first edition of the annual forum of the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh, will certainly help develop the green economy, create quality jobs and investment opportunities for the private sector, in accordance with the Kingdom's vision 2030.

He added that the measures will achieve zero carbon emissions by 2060, by the Kingdom's accession to the global pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% compared to the level of 2020, and its efforts to address the repercussions of climate change, thus enhancing public health and agricultural productivity.