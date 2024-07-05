Open Menu

Dr. Al Rabeeah Visits, Signs Agreement With KHCC To Treat Gaza Cancer Patients In Jordan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 03:41 PM

Dr. Al Rabeeah visits, signs agreement with KHCC to treat Gaza Cancer patients in Jordan

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Advisor at the Royal Court and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah visited the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Amman, Jordan.

During the visit, he was accompanied by KHCC board of trustees' chairperson Princess Ghida Talal and the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, and the non-resident ambassador-designate to the State of Palestine, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi. Dr. Al Rabeeah toured the KHCC's departments to learn about medical cases and the center's latest technical and medical specifications.

He also learned about the level of cancer care in Jordan, including the treatment, prevention, and awareness services provided to patients in Jordan and the Arab world. Following the visit, Dr.

Al Rabeeah and Princess Ghida Talal signed a joint agreement to treat cancer patients from Gaza in Jordan.

The agreement aims to provide treatment for 150 individuals and will cost $3,615,800 million. Princess Ghida Talal expressed her gratitude for the agreement, emphasizing the real chance it provides for Palestinian cancer patients from the Gaza Strip to recover. She thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for its continuous support for those in need worldwide.

Dr. Al Rabeeah noted that this agreement confirms the Kingdom's commitment, through KSrelief, to provide support to cancer patients worldwide and alleviate their suffering. He expressed his gratitude to the government of Jordan for the facilities provided to the center, enabling its humanitarian work to be performed effectively.

Related Topics

World Palestine Gaza Visit Saudi Amman Saudi Arabia Cancer From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Arab Court

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

1 hour ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

2 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

7 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

16 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

16 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

16 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

16 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

16 hours ago

More Stories From World