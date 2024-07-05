Dr. Al Rabeeah Visits, Signs Agreement With KHCC To Treat Gaza Cancer Patients In Jordan
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 03:41 PM
Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Advisor at the Royal Court and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah visited the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Amman, Jordan.
During the visit, he was accompanied by KHCC board of trustees' chairperson Princess Ghida Talal and the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, and the non-resident ambassador-designate to the State of Palestine, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi. Dr. Al Rabeeah toured the KHCC's departments to learn about medical cases and the center's latest technical and medical specifications.
He also learned about the level of cancer care in Jordan, including the treatment, prevention, and awareness services provided to patients in Jordan and the Arab world. Following the visit, Dr.
Al Rabeeah and Princess Ghida Talal signed a joint agreement to treat cancer patients from Gaza in Jordan.
The agreement aims to provide treatment for 150 individuals and will cost $3,615,800 million. Princess Ghida Talal expressed her gratitude for the agreement, emphasizing the real chance it provides for Palestinian cancer patients from the Gaza Strip to recover. She thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for its continuous support for those in need worldwide.
Dr. Al Rabeeah noted that this agreement confirms the Kingdom's commitment, through KSrelief, to provide support to cancer patients worldwide and alleviate their suffering. He expressed his gratitude to the government of Jordan for the facilities provided to the center, enabling its humanitarian work to be performed effectively.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From World
-
Painting roofs white helps lower city heat, studies say2 minutes ago
-
Mexico prepares for Hurricane Beryl landfall2 minutes ago
-
EU hails 'historic' UK election win for Starmer3 minutes ago
-
Hungary's Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU13 minutes ago
-
SAC obtains international recognition from IAF23 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to implement Saudi Sama'a Hearing Rehabilitation Program for Palestinia children in Gaza St ..23 minutes ago
-
Springer sizzles with 59 to lead John Deere Classic43 minutes ago
-
Spain PM's wife testimony before judge in graft probe suspended43 minutes ago
-
KACCC participates in 56th session of Human Rights Council1 hour ago
-
No holiday for Biden as debate crisis cleanup continues1 hour ago
-
Labour's victory in UK election: reactions1 hour ago
-
Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels1 hour ago