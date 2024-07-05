Dr. Al Rabeeah visits, signs agreement with KHCC to treat Gaza Cancer patients in Jordan

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Advisor at the Royal Court and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah visited the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Amman, Jordan.

During the visit, he was accompanied by KHCC board of trustees' chairperson Princess Ghida Talal and the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, and the non-resident ambassador-designate to the State of Palestine, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi. Dr. Al Rabeeah toured the KHCC's departments to learn about medical cases and the center's latest technical and medical specifications.

He also learned about the level of cancer care in Jordan, including the treatment, prevention, and awareness services provided to patients in Jordan and the Arab world. Following the visit, Dr.

Al Rabeeah and Princess Ghida Talal signed a joint agreement to treat cancer patients from Gaza in Jordan.

The agreement aims to provide treatment for 150 individuals and will cost $3,615,800 million. Princess Ghida Talal expressed her gratitude for the agreement, emphasizing the real chance it provides for Palestinian cancer patients from the Gaza Strip to recover. She thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for its continuous support for those in need worldwide.

Dr. Al Rabeeah noted that this agreement confirms the Kingdom's commitment, through KSrelief, to provide support to cancer patients worldwide and alleviate their suffering. He expressed his gratitude to the government of Jordan for the facilities provided to the center, enabling its humanitarian work to be performed effectively.