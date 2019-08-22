UrduPoint.com
Dr Christian Turner CMG Appointed New British High Commissioner To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:54 PM

Dr Christian Turner CMG appointed new British High Commissioner to Pakistan

Dr Christian Turner CMG has been appointed new British High Commissioner to Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a statement of the Foreign and Commonwealth office (FCO) issued here today said

According to FCO statement, Dr Christian Turner CMG has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,in succession to Mr Thomas Drew CMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

According to FCO statement, Dr Christian Turner CMG has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,in succession to Mr Thomas Drew CMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Dr Turner will take up his appointment by December 2019.

