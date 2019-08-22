Dr Christian Turner CMG Appointed New British High Commissioner To Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:54 PM
Dr Christian Turner CMG has been appointed new British High Commissioner to Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a statement of the Foreign and Commonwealth office (FCO) issued here today said
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Dr Christian Turner CMG has been appointed new British High Commissioner to Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a statement of the Foreign and Commonwealth office (FCO) issued here today said.
According to FCO statement, Dr Christian Turner CMG has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,in succession to Mr Thomas Drew CMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.