DR Congo Accuses Rwandan Hutu Rebels Of Killing Italian Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:57 PM

DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

The Democratic Republic of Congo accused a notorious Rwandan Hutu rebel group of ambushing a UN convoy in eastern DRC on Monday, killing Italy's ambassador and two others

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo accused a notorious Rwandan Hutu rebel group of ambushing a UN convoy in eastern DRC on Monday, killing Italy's ambassador and two others.

"A convoy of the World food Programme (WFP) was the victim of an armed attack by members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR)," the interior ministry said in a statement, adding that four people were also kidnapped, one of whom was later found.

More Stories From World

