DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo accused a notorious Rwandan Hutu rebel group of ambushing a UN convoy in eastern DRC on Monday, killing Italy's ambassador and two others.

"A convoy of the World food Programme (WFP) was the victim of an armed attack by members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR)," the interior ministry said in a statement, adding that four people were also kidnapped, one of whom was later found.