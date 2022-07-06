UrduPoint.com

DR Congo And Rwanda Agree To 'de-escalate' Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 11:43 PM

DR Congo and Rwanda agree to 'de-escalate' tensions

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have agreed to a "de-escalation process" following weeks of rising tensions over rebel fighting in eastern DRC, the Congolese presidency said Wednesday

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have agreed to a "de-escalation process" following weeks of rising tensions over rebel fighting in eastern DRC, the Congolese presidency said Wednesday.

It said a "roadmap" had been established towards normalising diplomatic ties, including through ending hostilities involving the M23 militia in eastern DRC.

The announcement comes after talks held in Angola's capital Luanda on Wednesday between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan leader Paul Kagame, mediated by Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

The DRC has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the M23, a charge the small central African country has repeatedly denied.

A mostly Congolese Tutsi rebel group, the M23 -- or "March 23 Movement" -- first leapt to prominence when it briefly captured the eastern Congolese city of Goma in 2012 before it was driven out in a joint UN-Congolese offensive.

After lying mostly dormant for years, the M23 resumed fighting last November after accusing the Congolese government of failing to honour an agreement to incorporate its fighters into the army.

Fierce fighting has seen the rebels make significant advances in eastern Congo. Last month, M23 fighters captured the strategic town of Bunagana on the Congolese-Ugandan border, for example.

At the end Wednesday's talks, the Congolese presidency said the three presidents had decided upon a "de-escalation process between the DRC and Rwanda".

This involves setting up a joint DRC-Rwanda committee, which is due to hold its first meeting in Luanda on July 12, as well as a roadmap for normalising relations.

The M23 must cease hostilities under the roadmap, according to the Congolese presidency, and the "exploitation of natural resources in the region must be done in strict respect of the sovereignty of states".

Related Topics

Army Luanda Goma Rwanda Congo Angola March July November Border Government Agreement

Recent Stories

AJK PM inaugurates central press club building

AJK PM inaugurates central press club building

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court declares arrest of Haleem Adil S ..

Lahore High Court declares arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh illegal

1 minute ago
 Markets across AJK witness Eid shoppers' rush

Markets across AJK witness Eid shoppers' rush

1 minute ago
 Anti state, constitution acts not to be tolerated: ..

Anti state, constitution acts not to be tolerated: Rana Sanaullah

1 minute ago
 Suspected jihadists storm Nigeria prison, free hun ..

Suspected jihadists storm Nigeria prison, free hundreds

37 minutes ago
 US July 4 parade gunman considered second attack

US July 4 parade gunman considered second attack

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.