UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Announces End Of Latest Ebola Epidemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:57 PM

DR Congo announces end of latest Ebola epidemic

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday declared the end of the country's latest Ebola epidemic, after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five month

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday declared the end of the country's latest Ebola epidemic, after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five months.

"I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th epidemic of the Ebola virus in Equateur province" in the vast country's northwest, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told journalists.

The World Health Organization said the latest outbreak had killed 55 people among 119 confirmed and 11 probable cases since it began in June.

Related Topics

World Congo June

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Latvian President on Nati ..

few seconds

CIS Eliminated 22 Terrorist Cells Since Beginning ..

1 minute ago

Four outlaws arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago

SHC orders provision of security to Bilawal Bhutto ..

17 minutes ago

IRSA releases 111,700 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

MoMA to set up Maritime Services Company

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.