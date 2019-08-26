DR Congo Announces New Government 7 Months After Presidential Inauguration

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed the government seven months after taking office, the country's presidency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed the government seven months after taking office, the country's presidency said.

The government was formed under a power-sharing agreement with former President Joseph Kabila, whose coalition holds the majority in parliament with 42 seats. Meanwhile, supporters of Tshisekedi received only 23 seats.

The cabinet will be headed by Prime Minister Sylvester Ilunga, who was appointed to this position in May.

Women constitute 17 percent of the Congolese government, according to the presidential decree. In particular, Marie Tumba Nzeza was appointed Foreign Minister.

Tshisekedi won the presidential election that was held on December 30, 2018, with 38.6 percent of the vote. The president was sworn in on January 24, taking office the next day.