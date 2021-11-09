DR Congo army says rebels driven out after attack in east

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DR Congo's army said Tuesday it had driven out suspected insurgents from positions they had seized near the country's eastern border

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :DR Congo's army said Tuesday it had driven out suspected insurgents from positions they had seized near the country's eastern border.

In Geneva, the UN's Refugee Agency said the clashes had triggered an exodus of some 11,000 people into neighbouring Uganda.

The military came under fire overnight Sunday in an area around 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

The army blames a faction called M23, one of more than 120 armed groups which roam eastern Democratic Republic of Congo -- a legacy of regional wars more than two decades ago.

"We have recovered the entire zone, we have dislodged the enemy and I was able to spend the night in Chanzu" with soldiers, Colonel Honore Rindugu, a battalion commander, told AFP.