UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Army Says Rebels Driven Out After Attack In East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:46 PM

DR Congo army says rebels driven out after attack in east

DR Congo's army said Tuesday it had driven out suspected insurgents from positions they had seized near the country's eastern border

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :DR Congo's army said Tuesday it had driven out suspected insurgents from positions they had seized near the country's eastern border.

In Geneva, the UN's Refugee Agency said the clashes had triggered an exodus of some 11,000 people into neighbouring Uganda.

The military came under fire overnight Sunday in an area around 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

The army blames a faction called M23, one of more than 120 armed groups which roam eastern Democratic Republic of Congo -- a legacy of regional wars more than two decades ago.

"We have recovered the entire zone, we have dislodged the enemy and I was able to spend the night in Chanzu" with soldiers, Colonel Honore Rindugu, a battalion commander, told AFP.

Related Topics

Fire Army United Nations Goma Geneva Congo Uganda Border Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Talks with TTP initiated over request of Afghan go ..

Talks with TTP initiated over request of Afghan govt: Fawad

37 minutes ago
 UK outlines plans to save public phone boxes

UK outlines plans to save public phone boxes

2 minutes ago
 Citizens advised to use 'Qeemat App' to lodge comp ..

Citizens advised to use 'Qeemat App' to lodge complaints against hoarders, profi ..

2 minutes ago
 Off-road crash victim Marquez out of MotoGP season ..

Off-road crash victim Marquez out of MotoGP season-finale

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns LNG reference against Khaqan Abbasi ..

Court adjourns LNG reference against Khaqan Abbasi till Nov 16

2 minutes ago
 France Calls for Quick Resolution of Fishing Licen ..

France Calls for Quick Resolution of Fishing Licenses Issue With UK

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.