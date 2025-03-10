DR Congo bets on cobalt export freeze to halt price tumble

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Democratic Republic of Congo has temporarily suspended exports of cobalt as the world's leading producer hopes to stem falling prices, though analysts warn the freeze is not without risk.

The government said the surprise four-month ban on exports of cobalt -- a key component in electric car batteries -- aims to stabilise the market "in the face of an overabundance of supply" internationally.

In 2024, the DRC produced 76 percent of the world's cobalt, according to the US Geological Survey, but over the last three years cobalt prices have fallen by 75 percent -- their lowest level in eight years.