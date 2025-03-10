DR Congo Bets On Cobalt Export Freeze To Halt Price Tumble
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Democratic Republic of Congo has temporarily suspended exports of cobalt as the world's leading producer hopes to stem falling prices, though analysts warn the freeze is not without risk.
The government said the surprise four-month ban on exports of cobalt -- a key component in electric car batteries -- aims to stabilise the market "in the face of an overabundance of supply" internationally.
In 2024, the DRC produced 76 percent of the world's cobalt, according to the US Geological Survey, but over the last three years cobalt prices have fallen by 75 percent -- their lowest level in eight years.
Recent Stories
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
More Stories From World
-
Floods hit eastern Australia, 200,000 properties blacked out6 minutes ago
-
Alonso and Leverkusen need 'big miracle' against Bayern6 minutes ago
-
Far-right candidate excluded from Romania presidential vote6 minutes ago
-
Henley snatches Arnold Palmer win after Morikawa stumble6 minutes ago
-
Settled Szczesny paying off Barca bet as Benfica visit6 minutes ago
-
DR Congo bets on cobalt export freeze to halt price tumble6 minutes ago
-
Swiatek, Medvedev sprint into Indian Wells fourth round6 minutes ago
-
Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets16 minutes ago
-
Napoli win refreshes title hopes as Atalanta thrash Juventus16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update36 minutes ago
-
Arsenal title bid fades after Man Utd draw as Chelsea go fourth7 hours ago
-
Napoli refresh title hopes with win over Fiorentina7 hours ago