DR Congo conflict advances as UN warns of regional escalation

Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group were threatening another key town in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday as the United Nations warned the risk of violence spreading regionally had "never been higher".

M23 and Rwandan troops seized the city of Goma last week and are now pushing into the neighbouring South Kivu province.

Thousands have died and huge numbers displaced as they have overtaken swathes of the mineral-rich region, routing DRC troops and their allies in the latest episode of decades-long turmoil in eastern DRC.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi are due to attend a summit in Tanzania on Saturday as regional powers try to defuse the crisis.

The UN Human Rights Council met in Geneva on Friday to decide on launching an international investigation into alleged abuses committed in the conflict.

UN rights chief Volker Turk warned that "the risk of violence escalating throughout the sub-region has never been higher.

"If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC, but also beyond the country's borders," he said.

Turk said that nearly 3,000 people had been killed and 2,880 injured since M23 entered Goma on January 26, adding that the real figures were likely much higher.

Also on Friday, a Swiss NGO said three local staff were killed in the area this week.