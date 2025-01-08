Open Menu

DR Congo Conflict Displaces Over 100,000 In Under A Week

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 10:20 AM

DR Congo conflict displaces over 100,000 in under a week

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Recent fighting in part of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has displaced more than 100,000 people over the last week, the United Nations humanitarian affairs office said Tuesday.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels on Saturday seized control of Masisi, a key town in the mineral-rich DRC.

"Between 1 and 3 January 2025, intense clashes between the Congolese army and a non-state armed group in Masisi Centre, North Kivu province, displaced an estimated 102,000 people, according to local reports," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Rwanda's foreign ministry claimed that the areas taken by M23 forces in recent days had been in the hands of Hutu militias linked to the 1994 mass killings of Tutsis in Rwanda.

"Many parts of Masisi territory are/were in the hands of the genocidal FDLR, which is a foreign force that is occupying a Congolese territory," Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said in the statement.

He also denounced international criticism that had not condemned "the continued violation of the integrity of Congolese land belonging to Congolese communities, including Tutsi Congolese".

Masisi, with a population of around 40,000 people, is about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of North Kivu's provincial capital Goma.

Relative calm returned to Masisi by January 5, prompting some displaced families to begin returning, OCHA said.

"Humanitarian actors warn the influx of displaced people may worsen Masisi's dire situation, with over 600,000 displaced as of 30 November 2024," the UN body added.

Between Friday and Monday, MSF and health ministry teams treated 75 people at two hospitals in the area, MSF said in a statement Tuesday.

"In addition to providing this care, these two health facilities also sheltered hundreds of civilians for several days, who sought refuge there to benefit from increased protection," said Stephane Goetghebuer, head of mission in charge of the medical charity's projects in North Kivu.

The March 23 Movement (M23), a militia supported by neighbouring Rwanda and its army, has seized vast swathes of the east of the DRC since 2021, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

Rwanda's statement blamed the ongoing fighting on "the marginalisation of the Congolese Tutsi, victims of hate speech, discrimination and persecution".

Angola-mediated talks between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame were abruptly cancelled in mid-December over disagreements on the terms of a proposed peace deal.

For 30 years, eastern DRC has been ravaged by fighting between local and foreign armed groups, dating back to the regional wars of the 1990s.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Goma Rwanda Congo January March May November From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

1 hour ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

10 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

11 hours ago
 Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Is ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel

12 hours ago
Ministry of Education announces schedule for relea ..

Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..

13 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

13 hours ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

14 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

14 hours ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

14 hours ago

More Stories From World