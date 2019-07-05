UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Death Toll Mounts, New Fatality Near Ugandan Border

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:55 PM

DR Congo death toll mounts, new fatality near Ugandan border

Deaths from an 11-month-old epidemic of Ebola in eastern DR Congo have crossed the 1,600 mark and a new fatality has been reported near the border with Uganda, the health ministry said on Friday

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Deaths from an 11-month-old epidemic of Ebola in eastern DR Congo have crossed the 1,600 mark and a new fatality has been reported near the border with Uganda, the health ministry said on Friday.

As of Thursday, the health authorities had recorded 2,382 cases of Ebola, of which 1,606 had been fatal, it said.

A ministry spokesman told AFP that a patient whose infection had been reported on Monday in Ariwara, in Ituri province bordering Uganda, had died.

The fatality is a mother from neighbouring North Kivu province whose five children had become infected with Ebola, two of whom had died.

She had gone to Ituri in order to evade Ebola response teams, the ministry said.

Ariwari lies in northern Ituri, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from Uganda and some 60 kms from South Sudan.

"So far, 177 people who have been in contact with the family have been identified in Ariwara and 40 have already been vaccinated," the ministry said.

contacts The disease broke out in North Kivu before spreading to Ituri.

Two people also died in Uganda in June after a family returned from eastern Congo where they had buried an Ebola-stricken relative.

The current epidemic is the worst on record after more than 11,300 were killed Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone in an outbreak between 2014-2016.

Ebola spreads among humans through close contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected person, or objects contaminated by such fluids.

Separately on Friday, the UN said the Ebola risk in Ituri was being heightened by violence that has caused people to flee their homes, forcing them to gather in places with poor hygiene that were vulnerable to disease spread.

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Died Liberia Sudan Sierra Leone Congo Guinea Uganda June Border Family From Blood

Recent Stories

Infantino hails 'best women's World Cup', eyes tou ..

14 seconds ago

US stocks sag as good jobs data clouds Fed outlook ..

17 seconds ago

Froome leaves hospital as Ineos prepare for Tour

19 seconds ago

Second Quake Hits Canada Off Pacific Coast, Afters ..

20 seconds ago

New Zealand qualify for Cricket World Cup semi-fin ..

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates Road to Makkah project ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.