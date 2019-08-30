DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 2,000: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed more than 2,000 lives, out of a total of 3,000 recorded cases since August last year, health officials said Friday.

"In total, there have been 2,006 deaths (1,901 confirmed and 105 probable)," officials said in a bulletin dated Thursday.

"Since the start of the epidemic, the number of cases is 3,004, including2,899 confirmed and 105 probable," it added.