DR Congo Ebola Death Toll Passes 2,000: Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:50 PM
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed more than 2,000 lives, out of a total of 3,000 recorded cases since August last year, health officials said Friday
Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed more than 2,000 lives, out of a total of 3,000 recorded cases since August last year, health officials said Friday.
"In total, there have been 2,006 deaths (1,901 confirmed and 105 probable)," officials said in a bulletin dated Thursday.
"Since the start of the epidemic, the number of cases is 3,004, including2,899 confirmed and 105 probable," it added.