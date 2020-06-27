DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Not Public Health Emergency of International Concern Anymore - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the outbreak of Ebola in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is not a public health emergency of international concern anymore.

On Thursday, the WHO said that the 10th outbreak of Ebola in DRC had come to an end. On Friday, the WHO Emergency Committee on Ebola convened to review the situation in the DRC provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.

"The Committee agreed that the current situation in the Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern," the WHO said in a statement on late Friday.

The outbreak began in northeastern DRC in August 2018 and has claimed over 2,200 lives. Of those 3,470 infected, more than 1,100 have fully recovered.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DR Congo's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by a team of Professor Peter Piot in 1976.

The 2013-2016 outbreak in West Africa, the worst one ever recorded, killed more than 11,000 people among some 28,000 cases reported.