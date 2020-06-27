UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Not Public Health Emergency Of International Concern Anymore - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Not Public Health Emergency of International Concern Anymore - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the outbreak of Ebola in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is not a public health emergency of international concern anymore.

On Thursday, the WHO said that the 10th outbreak of Ebola in DRC had come to an end. On Friday, the WHO Emergency Committee on Ebola convened to review the situation in the DRC provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.

"The Committee agreed that the current situation in the Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern," the WHO said in a statement on late Friday.

The outbreak began in northeastern DRC in August 2018 and has claimed over 2,200 lives. Of those 3,470 infected, more than 1,100 have fully recovered.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DR Congo's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by a team of Professor Peter Piot in 1976.

The 2013-2016 outbreak in West Africa, the worst one ever recorded, killed more than 11,000 people among some 28,000 cases reported.

Related Topics

Africa World Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo August 2018 From

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

29 minutes ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

30 minutes ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

30 minutes ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

30 minutes ago

General debate on budget concludes in PA

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.