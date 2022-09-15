UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Fuel Truck Blast Kills At Least 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:41 PM

DR Congo fuel truck blast kills at least 7

At least seven people were killed and 16 others badly burned when a tanker truck exploded in a village in western Democratic Republic of Congo, a provincial chief said Thursday

Matadi, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed and 16 others badly burned when a tanker truck exploded in a village in western Democratic Republic of Congo, a provincial chief said Thursday.

The blast occurred overnight in the village of Mbuba, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of the capital Kinshasa, Kongo Central provincial governor Guy Bandu tweeted.

Mbuba lies on the busy RN1 highway linking Kinshasa to the ports of Matadi and Boma.

More than 50 people were killed in a fuel-tanker blast in the same village in October 2018.

"It is high time to take bold and drastic measures to strengthen transport regulations, especially for flammable products, to end to this cycle of accidents," the provincial governor tweeted.

Later in the day, Bandu gave the toll of seven dead and 16 badly burned in the latest blast, stressing that the figures were provisional.

Mabiala Khonde, a civil-society representative in the area who passed the scene of the accident, said the truck had toppled over and was leaking fuel.

"People were running to collect the fuel," he told AFP by telephone from Matadi. "Several minutes after we heard an explosion".

grn/at/eml/pvh

Related Topics

Accident Dead Governor Boma Matadi Kinshasa Same Congo October 2018 From

Recent Stories

Pelosi to Give Keynote Address on Ukraine Conflict ..

Pelosi to Give Keynote Address on Ukraine Conflict at G7 Summit in Berlin - Stat ..

53 seconds ago
 Kerry urges rich-poor unity on climate effort ahea ..

Kerry urges rich-poor unity on climate effort ahead of UN talks

55 seconds ago
 Hungary blasts European Parliament 'insult' over d ..

Hungary blasts European Parliament 'insult' over democratic credentials

56 seconds ago
 It was an 'honour to share all these years' with F ..

It was an 'honour to share all these years' with Federer, says Nadal

59 seconds ago
 Facebook Tracked Private Messages of Users Who Dou ..

Facebook Tracked Private Messages of Users Who Doubted 2020 US Election Results ..

22 minutes ago
 US Puts Export Controls on Russian Items Useful fo ..

US Puts Export Controls on Russian Items Useful for Chemical, Biological Arms Pr ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.