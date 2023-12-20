DR Congo goes to the polls amid conflict in east

Millions of Congolese head to the polls Wednesday in a high-stakes election pitting the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi against a fragmented opposition, as much of the east of the country is mired in conflict

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Millions of Congolese head to the polls Wednesday in a high-stakes election pitting the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi against a fragmented opposition, as much of the east of the country is mired in conflict.

Polling stations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are to open at 6 am and close at 5 pm local time -- though the huge country straddles two time zones, so the eastern regions will start voting an hour earlier, at 0400 GMT.

Voters still waiting in line at 5 pm will be given tokens and polling booths will stay open until they cast their votes, an official at the electoral commission told AFP.

The government declared a bank holiday for Wednesday, and as during previous elections it closed the borders and suspended domestic flights.

Around 44 million Congolese, in a nation of 100 million, are registered to choose their president as well as lawmakers in national and provincial assemblies, and local councillors.

In a first, Congolese citizens residing in South Africa, Belgium, the United States and France will also cast ballots.

More than 100,000 candidates are running for various positions, and while counting is set to begin as soon as polling stations close, results are not expected to be announced for several days.

Several observation missions will be watching the voting process, with the largest one run by a union of Catholic and Protestant churches mobilising 25,000 election observers.

Leaders of this influential mission promised Tuesday to conduct a "parallel count" for the presidential election.