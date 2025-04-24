DR Congo government and M23 make joint truce pledge

(@FahadShabbir)

Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Democratic Republic of Congo's government and the M23 group on Wednesday issued a landmark joint statement saying they had agreed to halt fighting in the east of the country while they work towards a permanent truce.

The surprise announcement follows talks mediated by Qatar. The two sides said they had "agreed to work towards the conclusion of a truce" in the conflict, which has seen the M23 seize key cities in the violence-battered region.

More than six truces and ceasefires have been agreed and then collapsed again since 2021.

UN experts and several western governments say the M23, which reignited the conflict in 2021, is supported by Rwanda. The Kigali government has denied giving military help. But a US envoy last week called on Rwanda to withdraw from DRC territory.

However, the latest statement, read on DRC national television and released by an M23 spokesman, said: "Both parties reaffirm their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities."

They said the truce would apply "throughout the duration of the talks and until their conclusion".

Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been riven by conflict for three decades. The crisis has surged again in recent months with M23's new advance into the cities of Goma and Bukavu.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi had long refused direct talks with them or their political alliance, accusing them of working for Rwanda.

Qatar caused a diplomatic surprise with its mediation effort. The negotiations started earlier this month.

In early March, Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, held surprise meetings in Doha and later expressed their support for a ceasefire.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari on Thursday welcomed the joint statement by the DRC government and M23.

The Gulf state urged the parties to work "towards an agreement that aligns with the aspirations of the Congolese people for peace and development", he said.