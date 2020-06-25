DR Congo govt declares end to Ebola epidemic in east

DR Congo's government on Thursday officially declared an end to an epidemic of Ebola that broke out in the east of the troubled country in August 2018 and went on to claim 2,277 lives

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :DR Congo's government on Thursday officially declared an end to an epidemic of Ebola that broke out in the east of the troubled country in August 2018 and went on to claim 2,277 lives.

The outbreak was "the longest, most complex and deadliest" in the 60-year history of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Health Minister Eteni Longondo said.

It has only been surpassed by the 2013-16 Ebola epidemic in West Africa that killed 11,300 people.