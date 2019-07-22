UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Health Minister Resigns After Replaced As Ebola Spearhead

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 09:43 PM

DR Congo health minister resigns after replaced as Ebola spearhead

DR Congo's health minister resigned Monday, citing his removal as the head of his country's Ebola response and concerns over a proposed "experiment" with a new, unlicensed vaccine

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :DR Congo's health minister resigned Monday, citing his removal as the head of his country's Ebola response and concerns over a proposed "experiment" with a new, unlicensed vaccine.

"As a result of your decision to place the response to the Ebola outbreak under your direct supervision... I hereby submit my resignation as health minister," Oly Ilunga wrote in a resignation letter to President Felix Tshisekedi.

"As in any war, because that is what this is, there cannot be several centres of decision-making for risk of creating confusion," said the letter.

Ilunga also objected to suggestions "by actors who have demonstrated a clear lack of ethics" to introduce a second vaccine to the country's fight against the highly-infectious haemorrhagic virus disease.

"Strong pressure has been exerted for several months to roll out a new experiment in the DR Congo," he wrote.

Tshisekedi on Saturday replaced Ilunga as the head of the country's response to the latest Ebola epidemic, which has killed more than 1,700 people.

Nearly 170,000 people have been given an Ebola vaccine manufactured by German pharma giant Merck since the outbreak started in Democratic Republic of Congo a year ago.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been pushing for the introduction of a second vaccine produced by US company Johnson & Johnson, but the health ministry under Ilunga has resisted such a move, citing the risks of introducing a new product in communities where mistrust of Ebola responders is already high.

The Merck vaccine is tested but unlicensed, while the Johnson & Johnson drug is still in the trial investigation stage.

"It would be unrealistic to believe that the new vaccine, proposed by actors who have demonstrated a clear lack of ethics by voluntarily hiding important information from health authorities, could have a decisive impact on the control of the epidemic," said Ilunga, a medical doctor.

He did not refer to anyone by name.

On Saturday, the presidency announced that coordination of the anti-Ebola campaign would now fall under Tshisekedi's direct supervision.

This came shortly after the WHO gave the outbreak the high-alert status of "public health emergency of international concern".

Reporting to Tshisekedi would be Jean-Jacques Muyambe Tamfum, director of the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa. He was a member of the team that investigated the first known Ebola outbreak in then-Zaire 1976.

Since August last year, Ebola has infected more than 2,500 people in DR Congo, killing more than 1,700 of them, in the second-biggest epidemic since more than 11,300 people died in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone between 2014-2016.

Related Topics

World German Company Doctor Died Kinshasa Liberia Sierra Leone Congo Guinea August From

Recent Stories

Rare footage of Brazil tribe threatened by loggers ..

43 seconds ago

1119 candidates qualify for psychological test of ..

46 seconds ago

Kenya's finance minister arrested on graft charges ..

47 seconds ago

Astronomers decode Milky Way's violent birth

50 seconds ago

Sri Lanka's Malinga to quit ODIs after first Bangl ..

16 minutes ago

Spain's Sanchez seeks backing to remain in power

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.