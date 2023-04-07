Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Jails Six For Life Over Italian Envoy's Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 07:54 PM

DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's murder

A military tribunal in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday sentenced six men to life in prison for murdering Italy's ambassador in 2021, despite details about the killing remaining murky

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :A military tribunal in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday sentenced six men to life in prison for murdering Italy's ambassador in 2021, despite details about the killing remaining murky.

Public prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty for the six accused calling them members of a "criminal gang".

But the tribunal decided to sentence the Congolese men -- one of whom is on the run -- to life in prison.

Lawyers for the accused told AFP they would appeal the verdict.

Luca Attanasio was among three people shot dead on February 22, 2021, when a United Nations convoy was ambushed in the DRC's troubled east.

The other fatalities were Congolese driver Mustapha Milambo, who worked for the United Nations' World food Programme (WFP), and Italian police officer Vittorio Iacovacci.

The three had been in a convoy of two WFP vehicles when they were ambushed about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the eastern city of Goma, near the wildlife haven Virunga National Park.

According to the account of the attack delivered before the tribunal, assailants blocked the car containing Attanasio and shot the driver, before leading the other occupants into the bush.

- Kidnap gone wrong - Park rangers alerted to the attack then followed the group and exchanged fire with them. Vittorio Iacovacci, the ambassador's bodyguard, was killed on the spot.

Attanasio was also shot and later died of his wounds in a hospital in Goma.

The evening of the attack, the DRC's government blamed the FDLR -- a militia descended from Rwandan Hutu extremist groups that carried out the 1994 Tutsi genocide in Rwanda.

Other officials cast the attack as an attempted kidnap-for-ransom gone wrong.

The latter version of events won out when Congolese police arrested six suspects in January 2022, and they initially confessed to an attempted abduction.

But the defendants denied their confessions at trial, arguing that they had been extracted under torture.

Their lawyers also argued that there was a lack of hard evidence that the accused were involved in the killings, and pushed for acquittal.

- Million Dollar ransom - During the trial, the prosecution cast the defendants as criminals who had intended to kidnap the ambassador and demand a $1 million ransom.

The prosecutors called no experts or witnesses to the stand in support of their case, however.

After handing down the life sentences on Friday, the military tribunal also awarded damages to Italy, equivalent to $2 million Dollars in Congolese francs.

Much of eastern DRC is prey to armed groups, many of which are a legacy of regional wars that flared during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Militia attacks against civilians in the volatile region are common.

The DRC has observed a de-facto moratorium on capital punishment since 2003, according to the UN, but courts continue to hand down death sentences.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire World Rangers Police United Nations Dollar Lawyers Driver Vehicles Car Died Goma Italy Rwanda Congo January February Criminals From Government Million

Recent Stories

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained i ..

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained in Thailand Now Heading to US - ..

3 minutes ago
 US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of ..

US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of cooling

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

3 minutes ago
 Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese fi ..

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese firm

22 minutes ago
 US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Politi ..

US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Political, Security Cooperation - St ..

22 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf B ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf Books’ 2023

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.