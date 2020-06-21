UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Leaders Confirm 61 Deaths After Boat Capsizes On Lake Kivu - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:50 AM

DR Congo Leaders Confirm 61 Deaths After Boat Capsizes on Lake Kivu - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The Democratic Republic of Congo's Council of Ministers has confirmed that a total of 61 people died after a boat capsized in Lake Kivu earlier this week, the country's Actualite news portal reports, citing government sources.

According to the minutes of a Council of Ministers meeting, a total of 61 people died in the incident, the portal stated on Saturday evening.

The transport minister of Kivu province said that strong winds and overcrowding caused the vessel to capsize, the portal said.

The incident took place this past Monday on Lake Kivu, which forms part of the border between DR Congo and Rwanda. According to initial media reports, 20 people were rescued after the boat sank.

In April, at least 10 people died after a boat capsized in DR Congo's Kasai province.

