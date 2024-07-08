DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to death

(@FahadShabbir)

Beni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A military court in DR Congo's volatile east sentenced 22 soldiers to death on Monday for "fleeing the enemy" during fighting with M23 rebels, a lawyer told AFP.

Sixteen soldiers were handed death sentences in one case in the North Kivu province, and six others in a separate case, just days after 25 soldiers received a similar judgement.

The latest sentences were handed down as M23 rebels, which Kinshasha accuses Rwanda of backing, last week seized new terrain on the northern front of the conflict that has been ongoing for two-and-a-half years in the North Kivu province.

A military court condemned 16 people to death in one case in the court in North Kivu.

The prosecution had asked on Saturday that 22 people in the case get the death penalty.

But the court on Monday instead handed down 10-year prison sentences to three defendants and acquitted three others.

In a separate case examined and judged on Monday in North Kivu, six of the seven defendants were sentenced to death and one person was acquitted, lawyer Jules Muvweko told AFP.

The lawyer said he intends to appeal the sentencing.