DR Congo Militia Kills More Than 20 In Village Raid: Sources
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 10:58 PM
Militia fighters on Friday killed more than 20 civilians in a village in the gold-rich Ituri province in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said
Bunia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Militia fighters on Friday killed more than 20 civilians in a village in the gold-rich Ituri province in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said.
The sources blamed the Cooperative for the development of Congo (Codeco) militia for the killings. Codeco claims to be fighting for the interests of the Lendu tribe against the rival Hema tribe.
"Codeco militias attacked the village of Lodjo on Thursday, where they killed eight civilians. They came back on Friday, the current death toll is 36," Innocent Matukadala, head of the Banyali Kilo administrative centre, that takes in Lodjo, told AFP.
He said the Congolese army "arrived too late" to prevent the massacre. "The population is in disarray," he added.
"For now, there are 28 dead (on Friday) and a massive displacement of the population," said a civil society leader on condition of anonymity.
Other sources put the number of dead at 23. One said the dead included gold miners, women and children.
Dozens of civilians have been killed in Codeco attacks on villages in the province since the beginning of this year.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city
PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba
Gaza health officials say 24 killed in Israeli strikes
Devcom-Pakistan launches ‘Mansoor Rahi Cubism Award’ in memory of legendary ..
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public fa ..
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash
Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'
Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building in war-torn Kharkiv
Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals
International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday
More Stories From World
-
Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city16 seconds ago
-
Gaza health officials say 24 killed in Israeli strikes19 seconds ago
-
Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building in war-torn Kharkiv49 minutes ago
-
Food piles up at Gaza crossing as aid agencies say unable to work49 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results2 hours ago
-
Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission2 hours ago
-
Two dead in Kenya youth protests2 hours ago
-
Former French president Hollande says Macron ascendency 'is over'3 hours ago
-
New Caledonia independence activist to be held in France2 hours ago
-
Egypt to prosecute travel agents for 'fraudulent' hajj trips: government2 hours ago
-
Gaza health officials: at least 24 killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City2 hours ago
-
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor4 hours ago