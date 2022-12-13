DR Congo militias take fight to M23 rebels

UrduPoint.com

Casting his gaze far and wide from a hilltop in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, warlord Janvier Karairi commands his forces in the battle against the feared M23 rebel group

The self-proclaimed lieutenant-general leads a militia called the Patriotic Alliance for a Free and Independent Congo (APCLS), mostly made up of fighters from the Hunde ethnic group, in a coalition dedicated to thwarting the M23's advance.

The APCLS and other armed groups joined forces "to fight the aggressor", Karairi, 60, told AFP reporters in his operational headquarters, a thatched hut in the Kitshanga region of North Kivu province.

Sporting a commando uniform, Karairi has spent more than a quarter of a century in the bush, including a spell fighting the M23 in 2012.

The Tutsi-led M23 is one of scores of armed groups active in the DRC's volatile east, many of them legacies of two brutal wars in the late 20th century.

It briefly occupied provincial capital Goma that year before being beaten back in 2013.

It resumed fighting in late 2021, blaming the Congolese government for failing to honour a commitment to integrate its fighters into the army.

In recent months, the M23 has conquered part of Rutshuru territory near the borders with Uganda and Rwanda.

Kinshasa accuses neighbouring Rwanda of backing the rebels, who now lie around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Goma and have made gains further west towards Masisi territory, Karairi's stronghold.

That prompted the battle-hardened militia leader to take up arms against his old foes once again, with his movement controlling much of the area.

