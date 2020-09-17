He Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) considers inoculating its population with the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19 once trials are completed, Joseph Kindundu Mukombo, economic counselor at the country's embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) considers inoculating its population with the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19 once trials are completed, Joseph Kindundu Mukombo, economic counselor at the country's embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik.

Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, in August. According to the Russian Health Ministry, Sputnik V is safe and has proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus. The vaccine is in Phase 3 of clinical trials.

"We are glad that finally there is a vaccine, because this disease made a lot of damage, so it's good news for us that this vaccine Sputnik V is there. Good luck to this vaccine. We hope that the trials which are underway will show its efficiency, so that we could probably use it for our population," Mukombo said, noting that the DRC Health Ministry is in contact with Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on the matter.

In addition, the two countries maintain dialogue to implement agreements that were reached at the inaugural Russia-Africa summit.

"The summit in Sochi took place in October 2019, and now we need to prepare the next summit and also make a follow-up of the Sochi summit. We also need to look into industrial cooperation, energy cooperation and of course cooperation in the health sector," the diplomat noted.

According to Mukombo, all these issues have been discussed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Congolese counterpart, Marie Tumba Nzeza.

"They evaluated all this and pledged to continue working to reinforce collaborations in these sectors, but also for the good preparation for the next summit in order for it to be successful just like the summit in Sochi was," he said.

Lavrov held talks with Marie Tumba Nzeza in July as part of political consultations between Russia and three African Union chairs - South Africa, Egypt and the DRC.