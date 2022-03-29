UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Officially Joins East African Community

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

The Democratic Republic of the Congo officially became the seventh member of the association of East African states - the East African Community (EAC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Democratic Republic of the Congo officially became the seventh member of the association of East African states - the East African Community (EAC).

"HISTORY IS MADE! EAC Heads of State OFFICIALLY admit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) into the East African Community," the organization's official Twitter account read.

DRС applied for membership in EAC in 2019, hoping to improve trade and political relations with its East African neighbors. Membership will allow the Congolese to travel to the other countries in the community without restrictions, and trade will become much quicker and cheaper, which would benefit businesses in all countries.

Founded in 1967, the EAC is a regional intergovernmental organization, comprising the Republics of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Uganda and now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania. In 2010, the EAC launched its own common market for goods, labor, and capital within the region, with the goal of creating a common Currency and eventually a full political federation.

