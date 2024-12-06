DR Congo On 'maximum Alert' Over Unknown Deadly Disease
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Democratic Republic of Congo said Thursday it was on "maximum alert" over a mystery disease that has killed dozens of people in just over a month.
The illness causes flu-like symptoms -- fever, cough and headaches -- and has been described by Congolese authorities as "an unknown public health event".
First detected in late October, cases have so far been limited to the Panzi region, around 700 kilometres (435 miles) southeast of the capital, Kinshasa.
"We are on maximum alert, we consider this to be a level of epidemic that we need to monitor," Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba told reporters in Kinshasa.
"In the health centres, we have counted 27 dead," he said.
He added that another 44 deaths had been reported in the community but "other possible causes" could be involved in these.
Access to the region is difficult by road and health infrastructure is lacking. Residents also face a shortage of drinking water and medicine.
Just over 60 percent of people in the region suffer from malnutrition, especially children, making it one of the highest rates in the country, Kamba said.
He recalled that the region had already suffered a serious typhoid fever epidemic two years ago.
According to initial data, the unidentified disease particularly affects younger people, with 40 percent of cases among under fives.
Epidemiologists have been sent to Panzi to take samples.
Specialists have ruled out coronavirus but have concluded it is a disease that affects the respiratory system, the minister said.
"We don't know if we are dealing with a viral disease or a bacterial disease," Dieudonne Mwamba, director general of the National Public Health Institute, said during an online press briefing by the African Union's health watchdog, Africa CDC.
"We don't even know the mode of transmission," Africa CDC chief Jean Kaseya said.
Among the 27 deaths in health centres, 17 people died after suffering respiratory distress, the minister said.
Ten died from a lack of transfusion due to a state of severe anaemia.
The DRC, one of the world's poorest countries, has in recent months been at the epicentre of an outbreak of mpox, with more than 1,000 deaths.
Recent Stories
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto
Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department
More Stories From World
-
Traditional giants meet as Luis Enrique denies PSG rift5 seconds ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka second Test scores19 seconds ago
-
Global trade to hit record $33 trillion in 2024, but uncertainties loom amid US tariffs threat: UNC ..30 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges ‘serious dialogue’ to end surging violence in Syria, warns of its division1 hour ago
-
S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'3 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days3 hours ago
-
Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptable'3 hours ago
-
Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin leaps over $100,0003 hours ago
-
Saudi Green Initiative Forum 2024: Saudi Arabia unveils $60 mln environmental projects3 hours ago
-
President Emmanuel Macron expected to resign after no-confidence vote3 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen heads to EU-Mercosur summit for trade deal3 hours ago
-
Google says AI weather model masters 15-day forecast7 hours ago