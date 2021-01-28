UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Parliament Votes Out Pro-Kabila Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:37 AM

DR Congo lawmakers on Wednesday approved a motion to force out Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a key victory in his bid to sideline allies of his predecessor

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :DR Congo lawmakers on Wednesday approved a motion to force out Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a key victory in his bid to sideline allies of his predecessor.

The National Assembly approved a motion of censure against Ilunga Ilunkamba and his government by 367 votes to seven, which under the constitution requires the prime minister to step down within 24 hours.

Tshisekedi has been engaged in a months-long power struggle with loyalists to former president Joseph Kabila, accusing them of holding up key reforms.

