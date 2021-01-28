DR Congo Parliament Votes to Remove Prime Minister Ilunga - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Parliament of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilukamba, local media reported.

According to the Actualite news outlet, Ilunga called the vote "a political maneuver devoid of factual justification."

The DRC government was formed in August 2019. Political tensions escalated in the Central African country in December after President Felix Tshisekedi announced a break-up of the ruling coalition between the Heading for Change (CACH) parliamentary group and the Common Front for Congo alliance, linked to former president Joseph Kabila.

Tshisekedi has also warned that the parliament might potentially get dissolved.

After the breakdown of the coalition, clashes broke out between supporters of different DRC political groups in Kinshasa, the country's capital. Activists representing the Union for Democracy and Social Progress party, allied to Tshisekedi and the CACH, stormed the parliament building, forcing their way inside.