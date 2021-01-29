DR Congo Prime Minister Accepts Vote of No Confidence

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Sylvestre Ilunga, the prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said on Thursday he would step down after the parliament's vote of no confidence in his cabinet.

"I am waiting to be notified of this decision in order to take up my responsibilities in line with the constitution," he said in a communique posted to his official Twitter page.

The parliament voted on Wednesday to censure Ilunga after President Felix Tshisekedi accused coalition partners loyal to his predecessor of undermining his plans for reforming the Central African nation. Ilunga dismissed this criticism as political maneuvering.

The vote paves the way for Tshisekedi to form a new political alliance. His office announced that the president had the support of 391 lawmakers in the 500-seat parliament, whom it referred to as "the sacred union of the nation."