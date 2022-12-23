UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Rebels Meet Regional Force To Hand Over Strategic Town

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

DR Congo's M23 rebels on Friday met soldiers from a regional military force to hand over a strategic frontline position near the eastern city of Goma, an AFP reporter saw.

The Tutsi-led group has conquered swaths of territory in North Kivu province in recent months and come within several dozen kilometres of Goma.

Under heavy international pressure to lay down arms, the M23 pledged earlier on Friday to leave its position in the town of Kibumba, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Goma.

Kibumba lies on the current frontline between the M23 and Congolese troops, on a key highway leading to the regional hub of more than one million people.

According to an AFP journalist, dozens of rebels arrived at Kibumba's main municipal building in the late morning to participate in the handover ceremony with soldiers from the recently deployed East African Community military force.

Kenyan Jeff Nyagah, the force commander, told reporters that the handover was a "positive indicator" for eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

He added that M23 fighters are meant to withdraw to positions around Mount Sabyinyo, which demarcates the border between Congo, Uganda and Rwanda.

But the current deployment of M23 fighters is unclear. AFP was unable to confirm whether the rebels left Kibumba after the ceremony, for example.

The DRC has repeatedly accused its smaller central African neighbour Rwanda of backing the M23 group, although the latter denies the charge.

The United States and France, among other Western countries, nevertheless agree with the DRC's assessment.

A report by independent experts for the United Nations Security Council seen by AFP on Thursday also pointed to Rwanda's alleged support for the M23.

Kigali deployed troops to fight alongside the rebels, and supplied them with weapons, ammunition and uniforms, according to the report.

Several diplomatic initiatives have been launched in a bid to ease tensions.

Talks between the DRC and Rwanda in the Angolan capital Luanda unlocked a truce agreement on November 23.

