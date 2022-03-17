UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Rebels Moving Inland After Joint Border Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 09:44 PM

DR Congo rebels moving inland after joint border crackdown

DR Congo's most notorious armed group is moving inland from the border with Uganda after Ugandan and Congolese troops attacked its strongholds there, experts say

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :DR Congo's most notorious armed group is moving inland from the border with Uganda after Ugandan and Congolese troops attacked its strongholds there, experts say.

Billed by the so-called Islamic State as its local affiliate, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have been accused of killing thousands of civilians in DR Congo's troubled east.

After the ADF carried out a wave of bombings in the Ugandan capital Kampala last year, Ugandan forces last November crossed the border in a joint crackdown with the hard-pressed Congolese army.

The operation has combined with a "state of siege" imposed last May in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, giving special powers to army and police officers.

But the big effort has so far failed to stem ADF attacks -- and some observers say the group has merely been displaced.

At least seventy-nine civilians were killed in attacks from last Friday to Monday in the Beni and Irumu areas alone, local sources say.

Analysts following the security crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo say the ADF has pulled out of strongholds near the border and headed farther inland.

Over the past three months, "there has been a movement of ADF rebels from east to the west," crossing a line roughly marked by National Highway 4 linking Beni and Kisangani, said Reagan Miviri of the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a respected monitor.

"The ADF threat has moved away from Uganda," said lawyer Omar Kavota, coordinator for the Congolese Study Centre for the Promotion of Peace, Democracy and Human Rights, known by its French acronym CEPADHO.

- Long-standing threat - The ADF was historically a Ugandan rebel coalition whose biggest group comprised Muslims opposed to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

But it established itself in eastern DRC in 1995, becoming the deadliest of scores of outlawed forces in the troubled region.

The Islamic State presents the ADF as its regional branch -- the Islamic State Central Africa Province, or ISCAP.

In March last year, the United States placed the ADF on its list of "terrorist groups" affiliated with IS jihadists.

The DRC's Catholic Church says the ADF has killed around 6,000 civilians since 2013 while the KST has blamed it for more than 1,200 deaths in North Kivu's Beni area alone since 2017.

Legislator Jean-Baptiste Muhindo Kasekwa, an MP for North Kivu's provincial capital Goma, this week challenged the government to explain "the real causes of the stalemate in the security situation." Since the start of the "state of siege," 2,068 civilians have died, while the tally since the start of the offensive is 383 dead, he told AFP.

Muhindo Kasekwa said he feared that the joint offensive had served only to "steer the ADF away from the Ugandan border and push them further into the DRC." - Displaced rebels - The same thing happened in 2009, he said.

A crackdown against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) -- an ethnic Rwandan Hutu group active in eastern DRC -- simply caused the rebels to move away from the Rwandan border, he said.

Miviri said it was unclear whether the ADF's move away from its normal strongholds was temporary or permanent.

"But everything suggests that if the Ugandan offensives increase, the ADF will go further towards the regions of Mambasa and Epulu," he said.

The military authorities in North Kivu and Ituri are constantly calling on local people to work with and trust the armed forces.

But "if we continue at this rate, the number of dead will be higher" than before, with the risk that the public loses faith, Miviri warned.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Terrorist Army Police Democracy Died Beni Kisangani Goma Same Kampala Rwanda United States Congo Uganda March May November Border 2017 Church Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Police drive underway against professional beggars ..

Police drive underway against professional beggars, 27 booked

55 seconds ago
 Shiffrin wins overall World Cup alpine ski title

Shiffrin wins overall World Cup alpine ski title

58 seconds ago
 Trains to stop at Chura Sharif for 4 days

Trains to stop at Chura Sharif for 4 days

1 minute ago
 IGP inaugurates state of art mess hall

IGP inaugurates state of art mess hall

1 minute ago
 Buddhist monks, nuns from Malaysia, Indonesia, Chi ..

Buddhist monks, nuns from Malaysia, Indonesia, China visit Peshawar Museum

3 minutes ago
 Police obtain remand of accused in murder case

Police obtain remand of accused in murder case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>