UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Rivals Forge Government Pact 7 Months After Polls

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

DR Congo rivals forge government pact 7 months after polls

The two rival political camps in DR Congo Friday forged a pact on forming a government, six months after President Felix Tshisekedi took power from veteran ruler Joseph Kabila, officials said

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The two rival political camps in DR Congo Friday forged a pact on forming a government, six months after President Felix Tshisekedi took power from veteran ruler Joseph Kabila, officials said.

Tshisekedi was elected in December to replace Kabila who presided over sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country for nearly two decades.

He took power at the end of January but has struggled to form a government as Kabila's Common Front for Congo (FCC) coalition won comfortable majorities in both houses of parliament as well as provincial assemblies.

Kabila's supporters also dominated elections for governorships across the country.

The current, outgoing government comprises ministers fromthe Kabila era.

Related Topics

Africa Parliament Congo January December From Government

Recent Stories

Tears as French hope Pinot pulls out of Tour

2 minutes ago

England bowl out Ireland for 38 to win lone Test b ..

2 minutes ago

Morocco landslide leaves 15 dead: local officials

2 minutes ago

Rookie Russell brushes off talk of move

2 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

24 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves establishment of Sin ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.