DR Congo rivals forge government pact 7 months after polls

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The two rival political camps in DR Congo Friday forged a pact on forming a government , six months after President Felix Tshisekedi took power from veteran ruler Joseph Kabila, officials said.

Tshisekedi was elected in December to replace Kabila who presided over sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country for nearly two decades.

He took power at the end of January but has struggled to form a government as Kabila's Common Front for Congo (FCC) coalition won comfortable majorities in both houses of parliament as well as provincial assemblies.

Kabila's supporters also dominated elections for governorships across the country.

The current, outgoing government comprises ministers fromthe Kabila era.