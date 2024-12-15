Open Menu

DR Congo, Rwanda Peace Talks Cancelled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DR Congo, Rwanda peace talks cancelled

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Talks due Sunday between the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to end conflict in the eastern DRC were called off after negotiations deadlocked, officials said.

Since 2021 a Rwanda-backed rebel militia has seized swathes of the eastern DRC, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

There had been high hopes that the summit hosted by Angola's President Joao Lourenco -- the African Union mediator to end the conflict -- would end with a deal to end the conflict.

But around midday Sunday the head of the Angolan presidency's media office said it would not go ahead.

"Contrary to what we expected, the summit will no longer be held today," media officer Mario Jorge told journalists.

Lourenco was meeting with DRC leader Felix Tshisekedi and without Rwandan President Paul Kagame, he said.

The Congolese presidency said that negotiations had hit deadlock over a Rwandan demand that the DRC hold direct dialogue with the Kigali-backed and largely ethnic Tutsi M23 rebels who have since 2021 seized swathes of the eastern DRC.

"There is a stalemate because the Rwandans have set as a precondition for the signing of an agreement that the DRC hold a direct dialogue with the M23," Giscard Kusema, the Congolese presidency spokesman present in Luanda, told AFP.

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said Friday that his country wanted "a firm commitment from the DRC to resume direct talks with the M23 within a well-defined framework and timeframe".

The Congolese government says, however, that the M23 only exists because of Rwandan military support.

"If Kigali is in good faith in the negotiations and on its promise to withdraw... its troops from Congolese soil, the conflict will end with the M23, and at the same time it will stop with Rwanda," a Congolese government source said.

Related Topics

Luanda Kigali Same Rwanda Congo Angola Sunday Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

9 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

21 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

22 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

22 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

23 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From World