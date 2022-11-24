UrduPoint.com

DR Congo, Rwanda Reach Ceasefire Agreement Starting Friday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 04:10 AM

DR Congo, Rwanda Reach Ceasefire Agreement Starting Friday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) An agreement for an "immediate ceasefire" in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), where rebels of the March 23 movement (M23) are active, has been reached between DR Congo and Rwanda starting Friday, the Africanews website reported, citing Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio.

In June, the leaders of the East African Community agreed to create a coalition to end the conflict in the east of the Congo sparked by the M23. DR Congo accused Rwanda of supporting the rebels; the latter denied the accusations. Both countries claimed the other was shelling its border territories.

According to the report, Felix Tshisekedi, the president of DR Congo, and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta have met in attempts to end the recent escalation of tensions in eastern DR Congo after July's ceasefire had failed.

The newly negotiated ceasefire will go into effect from 6:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT) on Friday.

Both parties have agreed to demand "the immediate withdrawal of the M23 rebels from the occupied areas," Africanews quoted Antonio as saying.

The M23 movement, which is fighting for the interests of the Tutsi ethnic minority, suffered a heavy military defeat in November 2013 and was disbanded. In November 2021, the rebels took up arms again, accusing the authorities of DR Congo of violating agreements that provided for the integration of disarmed M23 rebels into the army.

Related Topics

Army Minority Tete Rwanda Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo March June July November Border From Agreement P

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

4 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

4 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

4 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

4 hours ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.