DR Congo Senate Speaker Quits In New Move Against Pro-Kabila Camp

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:49 PM

DR Congo Senate speaker quits in new move against pro-Kabila camp

The speaker of DR Congo's Senate, Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, tendered his resignation on Friday, according to a letter seen by AFP, in the latest move to sideline allies of former president Joseph Kabila

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The speaker of DR Congo's Senate, Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, tendered his resignation on Friday, according to a letter seen by AFP, in the latest move to sideline allies of former president Joseph Kabila.

In a letter to the Senate's supervisory bureau, Thambwe Mwaba said "trust no longer exists between a group of senators and myself," referring to plans by a majority of legislators to file a censure motion against him.

His resignation is the latest in a string of top-level political departures following a tussle for power between supporters of Kabila and President Felix Tshisekedi, who succeeded the long-ruling leader in January 2019.

