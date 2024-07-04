DR Congo Sentences 25 Soldiers To Death For 'fleeing The Enemy': Lawyer
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Beni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Twenty-five soldiers accused of "fleeing the enemy" while fighting M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo were sentenced to death Wednesday during a one-day trial, according to their lawyers.
A total of 31 defendants, including 27 soldiers and four of their civilian wives, appeared before the Butembo garrison military court in North Kivu province, near the front line.
They had faced several charges including "fleeing the enemy", dissipating munitions of war, violating orders and theft, Jules Muvweko, one of defence lawyers told AFP.
At the end of the hearing, "25 soldiers, including two captains, were sentenced to death", Muvweko said, adding the defence intended to appeal.
The other accused, including the four women, were acquitted for lack of evidence, he said.
Since the end of last week, the M23 (March 23 movement) have taken several towns on the northern front of the conflict.
Their gains include the strategic town of Kanyabayonga, which is seen as a gateway to the major commercial centres of Butembo and Beni.
The M23 have also seized vast swathes of territory over the past several years, almost completely encircling Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu, killing scores of people and displacing hundreds of thousands more.
There are already 2.8 million displaced people in North Kivu, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group, which Kigali denies.
DR Congo's mineral-rich east has been racked for 30 years by fighting between both local and foreign-based armed groups, going back to regional wars of the 1990s.
Last March, the Congolese government lifted the moratorium on the death penalty which had been in force since 2003 in the country.
The measure targeted in particular soldiers accused of treason, at a time when the east of the country is in the grip of an armed rebellion.
In early May, eight Congolese soldiers, including five officers, were sentenced to death in Goma for "cowardice" and "fleeing the enemy".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From World
-
Mbappe, Ronaldo face off as France and Portugal clash at Euro 202428 seconds ago
-
Labour tipped to oust Tories as campaigning ends in UK election10 minutes ago
-
White House says zero chance Biden will withdraw10 minutes ago
-
Fires in Brazil's Pantanal push wetlands community to limit21 minutes ago
-
History-maker Cavendish eclipses Merckx with 35th Tour de France stage win40 minutes ago
-
Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa quarter-final2 hours ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz move on at Wimbledon as Osaka slumps on Centre Court return2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl hammers Jamaica on path to Caymans, Mexico2 hours ago
-
Thousands told to flee raging California wildfire3 hours ago
-
White House denies NYT report that Biden weighing pulling out of presidential race3 hours ago
-
French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 1019 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl bears down on Jamaica9 hours ago