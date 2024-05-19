Open Menu

DR Congo Thwarts Kinshasa 'coup Attempt' : Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt' : army

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The DR Congo military on Sunday thwarted an attempted coup near the offices of President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa involving "foreigners and Congolese", the army spokesperson said.

The coup bid took place in the early hours of the morning outside the residence of economy minister Vital Kamerhe, in the Gombe area in the north of the capital, near to the Palais de la Nation which houses the offices of the president.

"An attempted coup d'etat has been stopped by the defence and security forces," said General Sylvain Ekenge in a message broadcast on national television.

He added that the "foreigners and Congolese .

.. including their leader" would "all no longer cause any harm".

Ekenge did not give any more details on the coup attempt.

The situation was calm later in the morning in Kinshasa, AFP journalists reported.

There was "an armed attack" this morning at the residence of the economy minister, Japan's ambassador to Kinshasa Kidetoshi Ogawa wrote on X.

Kamerhe "was not harmed... (but) two policemen and an assailant were killed according to sources," he added.

France's ambassador reported automatic weapons fire in the quarter, asking its nationals to avoid the area.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Army France Kinshasa Gombe Japan Congo Sunday TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

17 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

18 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

18 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

18 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

18 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

18 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

18 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

18 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

18 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From World