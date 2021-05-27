UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Tops List Of Nations Facing Most Forgotten Crises In World - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:31 PM

DR Congo Tops List of Nations Facing Most Forgotten Crises in World - Watchdog

The humanitarian watchdog Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on Thursday placed the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the top of the list of countries facing the most neglected crises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The humanitarian watchdog Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on Thursday placed the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the top of the list of countries facing the most neglected crises.

"The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is the world's most neglected displacement crisis according to the Norwegian Refugee Council's (NRC) annual list, due to overwhelming needs and an acute lack of funding, as well as media and diplomatic inattention," the NRC said in a press release.

According to the watchdog, the crisis features the largest number of new displacements � around 6,000 people per day � triggered by spiraling violence and multiple conflicts in the country's east.

The situation in the African country caught the public eye last week when a volcano erupted outside the eastern city of Goma, destroying nearly 4,500 homes.

"The Congolese are struck by a crisis of volcanic dimensions every single day due to violence and conflict. Sadly, when there is no volcanic eruption, the thousands that flee their homes each day goes unnoticed," NRC head Jan Egeland was quoted as saying.

The top ten of the world's most forgotten crises also include Cameroon, Burundi, Venezuela, Honduras, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Mali.

Related Topics

World Goma Mali Ethiopia Burundi Burkina Faso Democratic Republic Of The Congo Cameroon Nigeria Central African Republic Venezuela Honduras Media Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Here are the realme 8 Pro Photography Xperts

14 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.47 a barrel W ..

54 minutes ago

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

55 minutes ago

PCB invites 26 women cricketers for training camp ..

8 minutes ago

Gallery 6 to organize grand exhibition, APA award ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.