DR Congo Tops List of Nations Facing Most Forgotten Crises in World - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The humanitarian watchdog Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on Thursday placed the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the top of the list of countries facing the most neglected crises.

"The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is the world's most neglected displacement crisis according to the Norwegian Refugee Council's (NRC) annual list, due to overwhelming needs and an acute lack of funding, as well as media and diplomatic inattention," the NRC said in a press release.

According to the watchdog, the crisis features the largest number of new displacements � around 6,000 people per day � triggered by spiraling violence and multiple conflicts in the country's east.

The situation in the African country caught the public eye last week when a volcano erupted outside the eastern city of Goma, destroying nearly 4,500 homes.

"The Congolese are struck by a crisis of volcanic dimensions every single day due to violence and conflict. Sadly, when there is no volcanic eruption, the thousands that flee their homes each day goes unnoticed," NRC head Jan Egeland was quoted as saying.

The top ten of the world's most forgotten crises also include Cameroon, Burundi, Venezuela, Honduras, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Mali.