UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Violence Displaces Over One Million In Six Months: UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

DR Congo violence displaces over one million in six months: UN

More than one million people have been forced to flee their homes in violence-stricken eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo since the beginning of the year, the UN said on Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :More than one million people have been forced to flee their homes in violence-stricken eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo since the beginning of the year, the UN said on Tuesday.

"Violence has displaced more than one million people in the last six months in these areas," the UN refugee agency said in a statement, voicing alarm at an increasing number of attacks by armed groups on displaced civilians.

Related Topics

United Nations Congo Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

18 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

18 minutes ago

DC for effective arrangements to deal with emergen ..

1 minute ago

Iran records highest daily virus deaths since Feb. ..

1 minute ago

Paris Police Operation in La Defense Over, No Susp ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.