DR Congo violence displaces over one million in six months: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :More than one million people have been forced to flee their homes in violence-stricken eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo since the beginning of the year, the UN said on Tuesday.

"Violence has displaced more than one million people in the last six months in these areas," the UN refugee agency said in a statement, voicing alarm at an increasing number of attacks by armed groups on displaced civilians.