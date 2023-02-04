DR Congo Wants Russia to Invest in Energy, Mining - Ambassador

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is inviting Russia to invest in its energy and mining industry, agriculture, and is also interested in cooperation in technology, DRC Ambassador to Russia Ivan Vangu Ngimbi told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is inviting Russia to invest in its energy and mining industry, agriculture, and is also interested in cooperation in technology, DRC Ambassador to Russia Ivan Vangu Ngimbi told Sputnik.

"There is a whole range of potential areas for investment from Russia: the energy sector and the mining industry, agriculture, tourism, fishing," the ambassador said, adding that Russian companies are still at the stage of considering possible projects for investment.