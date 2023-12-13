Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Martin Fayulu's supporters call him DR Congo's president-elect, arguing he was the real winner of the 2018 vote rather than Felix Tshisekedi who came to power after the bitterly disputed election.

The 67-year-old initially held off announcing his fresh bid for the top job, claiming the dice would be once again loaded for the December 20 elections.

"In the absence of a credible electoral roll, audited by an independent body, we will not submit our candidacy documents," Fayulu said in July.

He confirmed, however, he would stand again in late September, although many of his supporters have ended up not running in parliamentary and local elections, due to be held at the same time as the presidential race.

Out of the vast central African nation's nearly 44 million voters, Fayulu claims that 10 million will be "fictional".

"This time, it won't happen... we must mobilise to stop it becoming an electoral parody," he said.

Analysts say Fayulu remains popular but that his procrastination and attitude may lose him popularity points among Congolese voters.

Five years ago, the former executive of oil major ExxonMobil appeared an outsider.

But six weeks before the vote, the leader of the Engagement for Citizenship and Development party (ECIDE) was chosen by several opposition contenders as their lead candidate.