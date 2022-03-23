UrduPoint.com

DR Congo's 'road Of Death' Haunted By Suffering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

DR Congo's 'road of death' haunted by suffering

Charred homes, burnt-out vehicles and ghost villages litter the Beni-to-Komanda road, testament to the reign of terror inflicted by the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Charred homes, burnt-out vehicles and ghost villages litter the Beni-to-Komanda road, testament to the reign of terror inflicted by the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

A column of a hundred or so troop carriers, led by jeeps fitted with machine guns, left Beni in Nord-Kivu province for the town of Komanda in Ituri, kicking up yellow dust on the notorious and widely feared 105-kilometre-long (65-mile-long) road.

Along the route -- a commercial artery linking the two provinces -- rebels of the ADF, which is presented by the Islamic State group as its central African affiliate, have meted out extreme violence against civilians -- often with machetes and other bladed weapons.

The stretch of the "National 4" highway between Eringeti and Komanda is dotted with burnt-out vehicle chassis and charred motorbikes, indicative of the violence engulfing the area.

- Abandoned homes - Abandoned homes have been reclaimed by nature, their former occupants having fled months ago.

Family pets can be seen roaming between huts in the villages where cocoa and coffee were planted.

Halfway along the route lies Mayi-Moya where the convoy encounters traces of fresh blood mixed with cornflour and then motorcycle taxis transporting the bodies of four victims of the seemingly unending violence.

ADF fighters had ambushed the travellers as they made their way unescorted to Eringeti.

In response, the army is deploying its new canine unit deep into the forests in which the insurgents retreat after their attacks.

But the ADF often attack in the dead of night, seeking out isolated military positions and avoiding hand-to-hand combat with regular forces.

- 'It reassures us!' - Major General Camille Bombele, coordinator of joint military operations with the Ugandan army in the area, said that whenever the ADF is on the back-foot, it attacks civilians in acts of "asymmetric warfare" in an effort to turn the population against the military.

"They are jihadists" seeking to convert the population to radical islam, said Bombele.

"They don't need people to be Catholics, Protestants, peaceful citizens." To further secure the road, new army units have been deployed at several points along the route.

The heads of operations in the two areas held a command meeting to plan the protection of civilians, who are suffering from ADF reprisals amid ongoing operations with the Ugandan army.

Outside Komanda, in the village of Ngombenyama, the convoy passes residents returning from the fields and children playing in front of their homes.

"We are delighted to see the presence of the military in our chiefdom of Walese Vokutu. It reassures us! We hope that peace will be restored. This is the wish of the population," said Paul Atibo Yope, a local chief who was visibly relieved.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Vehicles Road Vehicle Beni Congo From Blood

Recent Stories

34-yr-old man found dead under mysterious conditio ..

34-yr-old man found dead under mysterious conditions in Kulgam

11 seconds ago
 Settling Albania's 'hero' police dogs into retirem ..

Settling Albania's 'hero' police dogs into retirement

12 seconds ago
 Depleted Australia say 'courage' will propel them ..

Depleted Australia say 'courage' will propel them towards World Cup

14 seconds ago
 Katie Prices wants to get her ribs removed for bea ..

Katie Prices wants to get her ribs removed for beautiful look

31 minutes ago
 realme's New Budget-Friendly realme 9i with Premiu ..

Realme's New Budget-Friendly realme 9i with Premium Specs is Setting the Market ..

33 minutes ago
 The scientists helping farmers kick the chemical h ..

The scientists helping farmers kick the chemical habit

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>