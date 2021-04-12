UrduPoint.com
DR Congo's Tshisekedi In Full Control Of New Govt: Official

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:15 PM

DR Congo's Tshisekedi in full control of new govt: official

Felix Tshisekedi, president of the DR Congo, is in full control of a new government unveiled Monday following a four-month power struggle with his predecessor Joseph Kabila, an official announcement indicated

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Felix Tshisekedi, president of the DR Congo, is in full control of a new government unveiled Monday following a four-month power struggle with his predecessor Joseph Kabila, an official announcement indicated.

The new government of the "sacred union of the nation" counts 57 members including 14 women in addition to a prime minister, according to a presidential decree read out over state broadcaster RTNC by the presidential spokesman Kasongo Mwema.

More Stories From World

