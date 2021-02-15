UrduPoint.com
DR Congo's Tshisekedi Names Sama Lukonde PM After Political Crisis

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:40 PM

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday named Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, head of the state mining giant Gecamines, as prime minister following a prolonged tussle for power with allies of his predecessor.

Sama Lukonde, 43, whose appointment was announced in a decree read on nationwide tv, succeeds Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, who was forced out after a coalition between supporters of Tshisekedi and former president Joseph Kabila broke down.

More Stories From World

