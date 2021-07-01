UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo's Tshisekedi Says He Will Seek Second Term

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:20 PM

DR Congo's Tshisekedi says he will seek second term

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi announced Thursday that he will seek re-election in order to cement "change" in the country

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi announced Thursday that he will seek re-election in order to cement "change" in the country.

Tshisekedi was elected president in December 2018 after his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, chose to step down.

The election, while clouded by bitter controversy, paved the way for the first peaceful political handover in the history of the vast central African country.

In an interview with the state broadcaster RNTS, Tshisekedi said "as to my position... in 2023, I wish to continue. I have a vision for this country -- I want to see this country change, I believe we have a chance, an opportunity, to transform this country and we should do so.

" The 58-year-old president added: "I don't want people to think that because I have this plan that I am going to behave as if I were on the campaign trail. When the work is done, we will go before the public and seek their vote." The constitution of the former Belgian colony sets a limit of two five-year terms for the presidency.

Kabila was scheduled to step down on December 20, 2016, but stayed on, exacerbating political frictions.

He handed over the reins in January 2019 after 18 years in office.

bmb/mbb/ri/gd

Related Topics

Election Vote Congo January December 2016 2018 2019

Recent Stories

UAE the ‘Pearl of the Middle East’: Chinese Am ..

6 minutes ago

Climate change summit concludes

14 minutes ago

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court expresses resolv ..

1 minute ago

Biden Visit Not to Impact Rescue Operations at Flo ..

1 minute ago

Rescuers at Miami Collapse Site Heard Female Voice ..

1 minute ago

Food security to become national security issue if ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.