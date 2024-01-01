(@FahadShabbir)

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has won a second term in office with a landslide victory, according to provisional results announced Sunday, in a vote opposition leaders have dismissed as a "sham".

Provisional results from the single-round presidential ballot, declared by the country's electoral commission Ceni, showed that Tshisekedi had won 73 percent of the vote.

Moise Katumbi -- a wealthy businessman, football club owner and former provincial governor -- was the runner-up with about 18 percent.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Constitutional Court is expected to confirm the provisional results on January 10.

Tshisekedi, 60, first came to power in January 2019 after a disputed election that many observers said he had in fact lost.

Martin Fayulu -- who says he was robbed of the last presidential election in 2018 -- also contested this year's poll but in the end won about five percent of the votes.

Nine opposition candidates -- Mukwege, Fayulu and Katumbi -- on Sunday signed a declaration rejecting what they termed a "sham" election and called for a re-run.

Fayulu, addressing reporters in the capital Kinshasa the same day, said the results "are a masquerade. This must not be accepted".

Tresor Kibangula, a political analyst at the Ebuteli research institute who spoke to AFP before the full provisional results were released, said Tshisekedi's vote tally "is way beyond all expectations".

"His dynamic campaign worked" but his scores in some regions "raise questions about the impact of the irregularities that were observed".