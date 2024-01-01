Open Menu

DR Congo's Tshisekedi Wins Second Term In Landslide Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 12:40 AM

DR Congo's Tshisekedi wins second term in landslide victory

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has won a second term in office with a landslide victory, according to provisional results announced Sunday, in a vote opposition leaders have dismissed as a "sham".

Provisional results from the single-round presidential ballot, declared by the country's electoral commission Ceni, showed that Tshisekedi had won 73 percent of the vote.

Moise Katumbi -- a wealthy businessman, football club owner and former provincial governor -- was the runner-up with about 18 percent.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Constitutional Court is expected to confirm the provisional results on January 10.

Tshisekedi, 60, first came to power in January 2019 after a disputed election that many observers said he had in fact lost.

Martin Fayulu -- who says he was robbed of the last presidential election in 2018 -- also contested this year's poll but in the end won about five percent of the votes.

Nine opposition candidates -- Mukwege, Fayulu and Katumbi -- on Sunday signed a declaration rejecting what they termed a "sham" election and called for a re-run.

Fayulu, addressing reporters in the capital Kinshasa the same day, said the results "are a masquerade. This must not be accepted".

Tresor Kibangula, a political analyst at the Ebuteli research institute who spoke to AFP before the full provisional results were released, said Tshisekedi's vote tally "is way beyond all expectations".

"His dynamic campaign worked" but his scores in some regions "raise questions about the impact of the irregularities that were observed".

Related Topics

Election Football Governor Vote Kinshasa Same Congo January Sunday 2018 2019 All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

16 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

1 day ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

1 day ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

1 day ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

1 day ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

1 day ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

1 day ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

1 day ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

1 day ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

1 day ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From World