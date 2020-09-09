Dr. Fauci Says 'Cautiously Optimistic' of Obtaining Safe Coronavirus Vaccine by December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday he was "cautiously optimistic" that a safe and effective vaccine for the novel strain of the coronavirus will be available by the end of 2020.

"I have been projecting ... that by the end of the year, by November December, we will know whether we have a safe and effective vaccine," Fauci told a live-streamed event. "I feel cautiously optimistic that we will, given the preliminary data that we've seen."

The quest for a safe and effective vaccine has become a politically-charged issue in the United States - and the world - with President Donald Trump hinting there will be one approved vaccine before he stands for reelection on November 3.

The Trump administration said it is working with six trial vaccines for the novel strain of the coronavirus and three have entered the key Phase 3 trial of public testing.

Critics, including numerous medical professionals, have charged that the new vaccine may not be safe given that it is completely experimental, may have DNA-changing technologies and may be produced through a process that is also used to produce genetically modified organisms.

Democrats have accused Trump of pressuring relevant agencies such as the food and Drug Administration to cut corners and produce a vaccine quickly in order to boost his chances of getting reelected in November.