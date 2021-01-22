Dr. Fauci Says Number of Coronavirus Cases May Be Plateauing in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told reporters that the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States may be plateauing.

"When you look more recently at the seven day average of cases - remember we were going between 300,000 and 400,000 and 200,000 and 300,000 - right now it looks like it might be actually plateauing in the sense of turning around," Fauci said during a press conference on Thursday.